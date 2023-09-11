Yamaha YBR 125G Easy Installment Plan – Sep 2023

Yamaha YB 125Z latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The Yamaha YB 125Z is a popular 125cc commuter motorcycle produced by...
In Pakistan’s challenging economic climate, financial flexibility is essential, and installment plans serve as a lifeline for many.
The country’s economy has been affected by inflation and currency fluctuations, necessitating responsible financial management. Instead of making a lump-sum payment for an asset, installment plans offer the flexibility of spreading the cost over 12 or 36 months, although the bank will charge interest.
In countries like Pakistan, where motorcycles are a primary mode of transportation, the Yamaha YBR 125 G holds a cherished spot in the hearts of riders.
There are compelling reasons behind its popularity. As the name suggests, the Yamaha YBR 125 G features a robust 125cc engine that delivers both performance and fuel efficiency for everyday commuting.
This bike offers an impressive mileage of 35-40 KM/L and boasts a generous 14-liter fuel tank, alleviating concerns about refueling during long journeys.
Here’s a payment plan for you, requiring a 10% down payment upfront.
|Down Payment
Rs. 70,500 (20%)
|Processing Fee
Rs. 1,800
Advertisement
|Total Upfront
Rs. 72,300
|Number of Months
12
|Monthly Installment
Rs. 28,190
This next plan is for someone who wants to give 15% as a down payment.
|Down Payment
Rs. 52,875 (15%)
|Processing Fee
Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
Rs. 54.675
|Number of Months
12
|Monthly Installment
Rs. 29,951
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.