Yamaha YBR 125G Easy Installment Plan – Sep 2023

In Pakistan’s challenging economic climate, financial flexibility is essential, and installment plans serve as a lifeline for many.

The country’s economy has been affected by inflation and currency fluctuations, necessitating responsible financial management. Instead of making a lump-sum payment for an asset, installment plans offer the flexibility of spreading the cost over 12 or 36 months, although the bank will charge interest.

Yamaha YBR 125 G

In countries like Pakistan, where motorcycles are a primary mode of transportation, the Yamaha YBR 125 G holds a cherished spot in the hearts of riders.

There are compelling reasons behind its popularity. As the name suggests, the Yamaha YBR 125 G features a robust 125cc engine that delivers both performance and fuel efficiency for everyday commuting.

This bike offers an impressive mileage of 35-40 KM/L and boasts a generous 14-liter fuel tank, alleviating concerns about refueling during long journeys.

Yamaha YBR 125 G Installment Plan

Here’s a payment plan for you, requiring a 10% down payment upfront.

UPFRONT PAYMENT

UPFRONT PAYMENT

Down Payment Rs. 70,500 (20%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Advertisement Total Upfront Rs. 72,300 MONTHLY PAYMENT Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment Rs. 28,190 This next plan is for someone who wants to give 15% as a down payment. UPFRONT PAYMENT Down Payment Rs. 52,875 (15%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 54.675 MONTHLY PAYMENT Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment Rs. 29,951

