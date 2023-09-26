Yamaha YD100 Junoon latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Yamaha, with its long-standing presence in the industry, has undeniably crafted some remarkable motorcycles over the years. The Yamaha YD100 Junoon stands as a testament to their legacy, remaining a noteworthy creation.

Its discontinuation stemmed from declining sales, largely attributed to ineffective marketing efforts. Nevertheless, the Yamaha YD100 Junoon remains a standout bike from its time.

This article delves into details regarding the mileage, top speed, engine specifications, fuel tank capacity, pricing in Pakistan, and more aspects of the Yamaha YD100 Junoon.

The Yamaha YD100 Junoon made its debut in Pakistan's automotive market in 2005 and remained in production until 2012. While Yamaha YD100 Junoon is no longer being manufactured, it can still be found as a used option on platforms like OLX or PakWheels. Equipped with a robust 4-stroke air-cooled, SOHC engine boasting a displacement of 100cc, this bike was known for its impressive mileage and fuel tank capacity. During its time, the Yamaha YD100 Junoon offered an exceptionally smooth ride, and its substantial appearance never failed to capture attention. I can attest to this from my personal two-year experience with this bike. Now, let's delve into the pricing details of this exceptional machine. Yamaha YD100 Junoon Price in Pakistan The price range for the Yamaha YD100 Junoon in Pakistan commences at PKR 55,000 and can extend up to approximately PKR 1,000,000. These prices are contingent on various factors such as the bike's condition, including aspects like paint quality, engine health, overall appearance, and more.