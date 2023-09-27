You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment

Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features 2023
The Honda City has been a favored option for sedan enthusiasts in Pakistan for a while now. The newest iteration of the Honda City introduces some appealing features that have boosted its popularity even more. Featuring sleek body contours, a push-button ignition, and keyless entry, the Honda City provides a contemporary and user-friendly driving experience.
The Honda City is now available for purchase with convenient monthly installment plans. This makes acquiring this beloved sedan even more convenient and accessible for car enthusiasts. With the ability to distribute payments over time, it simplifies budget management while still allowing you to enjoy the comfort and dependability of the Honda City.
|Models
|Prices
|Honda City 1.2L MT
|Rs 4,799,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs 4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs 5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS MT
|Rs 5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs 5,979,000
|Car Price
|Down payment
|Monthly Instalment
|4,779,000
|1,433,700
|135,337
|4,929,000
|1,478,700
|139,585
|5,549,000
|1,664,700
|157,143
|5,759,000
|1,727,700
|163,090
|5,979,000
|1,793,700
|169,320
