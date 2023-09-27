You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment

The new Honda City features sleek body contours, push-button ignition, and keyless entry.

The Honda City has been a favored option for sedan enthusiasts in Pakistan for a while now. The newest iteration of the Honda City introduces some appealing features that have boosted its popularity even more. Featuring sleek body contours, a push-button ignition, and keyless entry, the Honda City provides a contemporary and user-friendly driving experience.

The Honda City is now available for purchase with convenient monthly installment plans. This makes acquiring this beloved sedan even more convenient and accessible for car enthusiasts. With the ability to distribute payments over time, it simplifies budget management while still allowing you to enjoy the comfort and dependability of the Honda City.

Honda City 2023 Price

Models Prices Honda City 1.2L MT Rs 4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs 4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs 5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs 5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs 5,979,000

Honda City 2023 Installment Plan

Car Price Down payment Monthly Instalment 4,779,000 1,433,700 135,337 4,929,000 1,478,700 139,585 5,549,000 1,664,700 157,143 5,759,000 1,727,700 163,090 5,979,000 1,793,700 169,320

