Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment

You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment

Articles
Advertisement
You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment

You Can Now Buy Honda City on Easy Monthly installment

Advertisement
  • The new Honda City features sleek body contours, push-button ignition, and keyless entry.
  • Honda City is now available with monthly installment plans.
  • Honda City: a comfortable and reliable sedan.
Advertisement

The Honda City has been a favored option for sedan enthusiasts in Pakistan for a while now. The newest iteration of the Honda City introduces some appealing features that have boosted its popularity even more. Featuring sleek body contours, a push-button ignition, and keyless entry, the Honda City provides a contemporary and user-friendly driving experience.

The Honda City is now available for purchase with convenient monthly installment plans. This makes acquiring this beloved sedan even more convenient and accessible for car enthusiasts. With the ability to distribute payments over time, it simplifies budget management while still allowing you to enjoy the comfort and dependability of the Honda City.

Honda City 2023 Price

ModelsPrices
Honda City 1.2L MTRs 4,799,000
Honda City 1.2L CVTRs 4,929,000
Honda City 1.5LS CVTRs 5,549,000
Honda City 1.5LAS MTRs 5,759,000
Honda City 1.5LAS CVTRs 5,979,000

Honda City 2023 Installment Plan

Car PriceDown paymentMonthly Instalment
4,779,0001,433,700135,337
4,929,0001,478,700139,585
5,549,0001,664,700157,143
5,759,0001,727,700163,090
5,979,0001,793,700169,320
Advertisement

Also Read

Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features 2023
Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features 2023

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe price in Pakistan is now available. Hyundai...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story