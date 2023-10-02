AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79.25 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 80. Updated on 03 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 79.25 80

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 283.7 286.5 Euro EUR 302 305 British Pound GBP 351.5 355 UAE Dirham AED 79.25 80 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939 Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213 Australian Dollar AUD 181 183 Omani Riyal OMR 748.22 756.22 Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1 Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09 Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19 New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.52 174.52 Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona SEK 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc CHF 314.22 316.72 Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.