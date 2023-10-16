AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 17 Oct 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 75.5 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 76.25. Updated on 17 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

Advertisement

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 75.5 76.25 CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 276 278 Euro 291.1 294 British Pound 340.6 344 UAE Dirham 75.5 76.25 Saudi Riyal 73.4 74.1 Kuwaiti Dinar 894.37 903.37 Canadian Dollar 200 202 Australian Dollar 173.25 175 Omani Riyal 720.82 728.82 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 58.73 59.33 Qatari Riyal 76.25 76.95 Bahrain Dinar 738.16 746.16 Thai Bhat 7.65 7.8 Chinese Yuan 38.21 38.61 Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82 Danish Krone 39.09 39.49 New Zealand Dollar 163.31 165.31 Singapore Dollar 198 200 Norwegians Krone 25.7 26 Swedish Krona 25.33 25.63 Swiss Franc 306.98 309.48 Indian Rupee 3.33 3.44 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.