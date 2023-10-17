AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 Oct 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 75.5 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 76.25. Updated on 18 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 75.5 76.25 CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 276.5 278.5 Euro 292.1 295 British Pound 341.6 345 UAE Dirham 75.5 76.25 Saudi Riyal 73 73.7 Kuwaiti Dinar 900.12 909.12 Canadian Dollar 201 203 Australian Dollar 174.25 176 Omani Riyal 723.13 731.13 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 59.08 59.68 Qatari Riyal 76.49 77.19 Bahrain Dinar 740.5 748.5 Thai Bhat 7.68 7.83 Chinese Yuan 38.25 38.65 Hong Kong Dollar 35.61 35.96 Danish Krone 39.36 39.76 New Zealand Dollar 164.88 166.88 Singapore Dollar 199 201 Norwegians Krone 25.42 25.72 Swedish Krona 25.47 25.77 Swiss Franc 309.09 311.59 Indian Rupee 3.35 3.46 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.