AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 23 Oct 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.75 per Pakistan Open Market and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 78.5. Updated on 23 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 77.75 78.5 CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.8 283.5 Euro 295.1 298 British Pound 342.6 346 UAE Dirham 77.75 78.5 Saudi Riyal 74.5 75.3 Kuwaiti Dinar 893.55 902.55 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.15 176.9 Omani Riyal 718.24 726.24 Japanese Yen 1.47 1.54 Malaysian Ringgit 58.29 58.89 Qatari Riyal 76.49 77.19 Bahrain Dinar 735.47 743.47 Thai Bhat 7.68 7.83 Chinese Yuan 37.98 38.38 Hong Kong Dollar 35.61 35.96 Danish Krone 39.03 39.43 New Zealand Dollar 164.88 166.88 Singapore Dollar 200 202 Norwegians Krone 25.28 25.58 Swedish Krona 25.47 25.77 Swiss Franc 307.55 310.05 Indian Rupee 3.35 3.46 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.