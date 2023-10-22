AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 23 Oct 2023

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 23 Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 23 Oct 2023

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 23 October 2023

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.75 per Pakistan Open Market and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 78.5. Updated on 23 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

Advertisement
DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today77.7578.5
CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar280.8283.5
Euro295.1298
British Pound342.6346
UAE Dirham77.7578.5
Saudi Riyal74.575.3
Kuwaiti Dinar893.55902.55
Canadian Dollar204206
Australian Dollar175.15176.9
Omani Riyal718.24726.24
Japanese Yen1.471.54
Malaysian Ringgit58.2958.89
Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
Bahrain Dinar735.47743.47
Thai Bhat7.687.83
Chinese Yuan37.9838.38
Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
Danish Krone39.0339.43
New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
Singapore Dollar200202
Norwegians Krone25.2825.58
Swedish Krona25.4725.77
Swiss Franc307.55310.05
Indian Rupee3.353.46
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story