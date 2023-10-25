AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 26 Oct 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 78 per Pakistan Open Market and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 78.8. Updated on 26 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 78 78.8 CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.4 283 Euro 296.1 299 British Pound 344 347.4 UAE Dirham 78 78.8 Saudi Riyal 74.75 75.35 Kuwaiti Dinar 901.32 910.32 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 723.93 731.93 Japanese Yen 1.57 1.66 Malaysian Ringgit 58.24 58.84 Qatari Riyal 76.56 77.26 Bahrain Dinar 741.19 749.19 Thai Bhat 7.71 7.86 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.62 35.97 Danish Krone 39.55 39.95 New Zealand Dollar 162.53 164.53 Singapore Dollar 202 204 Norwegians Krone 24.93 25.23 Swedish Krona 25.08 25.38 Swiss Franc 311.85 314.35 Indian Rupee 3.36 3.47 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.