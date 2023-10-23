Affordable Luxury Peugeot 2008, Price in Pakistan

Pakistan is on the brink of experiencing a revolution in the automobile industry as French automaker Peugeot prepares to introduce its highly anticipated Peugeot 2008 SUV crossover in the Pakistani market in 2024. While the Peugeot 2008 has been making waves globally since its early 2013 debut, it is now poised to capture the hearts of Pakistani car enthusiasts. With an array of enticing features, a powerful turbo engine, and remarkable fuel efficiency, this vehicle is generating considerable buzz in the country.

Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan 2024

Peugeot is set to offer two variants of the Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan: the Active and Allure. The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Active: PKR 7,050,000

Allure: PKR 7,800,000

Advertisement

These prices position the Peugeot 2008 as a competitive option in the Pakistani SUV market, offering an attractive package of features at a reasonable price.

Peugeot 2008 booking price in Pakistan

While the company has not officially released information about booking guidelines, sources suggest that the booking price for this vehicle may range between 2 and 3 million rupees. As soon as Peugeot releases their booking guidelines, more accurate information will be available.

Peugeot 2008 Delivery Times

The delivery times for the Peugeot 2008 have not been announced yet. We will update this information as soon as the company releases details about delivery schedules.

Difference Between Peugeot Active and Allure

Advertisement

The two variants, Active and Allure, offer distinct features to cater to a variety of customer preferences. The Active variant offers 4 airbags, push start, driving modes, climate control, hill start assist control, vehicle stability control, and DRLs. On the other hand, the Allure variant comes with additional features, including 6 airbags, sunroof, moonroof, navigation, push start, and climate control.

Peugeot Interior

The Peugeot 2008’s interior is a testament to modern design and comfort. The dashboard boasts a plethora of features, while leather seats ensure a luxurious experience. Large LED displays equipped with Android and Apple technology, as well as an integrated navigation system, provide convenience. The vehicle includes power steering and push-start engine technology, ensuring an upscale driving experience.

Peugeot 2008 Engine

Contrary to some misconceptions, the Peugeot 2008 is powered by a 1200cc MPI turbo engine, which delivers 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Fuel consumption and tank capacity

Advertisement

One of the standout features of the Peugeot 2008 is its impressive fuel efficiency. Thanks to the turbo engine, this SUV achieves a remarkable 15 to 18 kilometers per liter. Moreover, the vehicle is equipped with a generous 50-liter fuel tank, though the company recommends filling only 48 liters of gasoline.

Available Colors

The Peugeot 2008 is initially offered in classic black and white color schemes. However, if Peugeot decides to introduce new colors to cater to diverse preferences, we will promptly provide updates.

As the Peugeot 2008 prepares to make its debut in Pakistan, car enthusiasts in the country can look forward to a versatile and stylish SUV that combines modern features with impressive fuel efficiency. Keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on Peugeot 2008’s availability and features in Pakistan.

Also Read Latest price and features of Peugeot 3008 in Pakistan – October 2023 The estimated starting price of the Peugeot 3008 in Pakistan is PKR...