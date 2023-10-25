Atlas Honda’s profit surged 152% on sales spree

Administrative expenses increased by 27 percent to Rs. 245.6 million in the period from July to September. In the first half of the calendar year 2023, this figure amounted to Rs. 477 million.

Excluding other operating expenses and financial charges, other income significantly boosted profits by Rs. 2.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. In the first half of calendar year 2023, this category of income surged by an impressive 132 percent, contributing Rs. 4.2 billion to the bottom line.

The company reported an Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs. 15.77 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and Rs. 28.68 for the first half of calendar year 2023.

As of the time of filing, the company’s stock on the stock exchange was priced at Rs. 300, showing an increase of 1.85 percent or Rs. 5.45, with a trading volume of 15,100 shares on Tuesday.