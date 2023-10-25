Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atlas Honda’s profit surged 152% on sales spree

Atlas Honda’s profit surged 152% on sales spree

Articles
Advertisement
Atlas Honda’s profit surged 152% on sales spree

Atlas Honda’s profit surged 152% on sales spree

Advertisement
  • Atlas Honda’s profit was up 152% in Q2 FY24 to Rs. 1.95 billion.
  • Interim cash dividend of Rs. 17 per share declared for first half of CY23.
  • Gross profit increased to Rs. 2.4 billion in Q2 FY24 and Rs. 4.3 billion in first half of CY23.
Advertisement

Atlas Honda Limited (PSX: ATLH) reported a profit of Rs. 1.95 billion for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, marking a 152% rise from the previous year’s figure of Rs. 777 million.

This resulted in a profit of Rs. 3.5 billion in the first half of the calendar year 2023, showing a 56.1% increase from Rs. 2.28 billion in the same period the previous year.

Advertisement

In addition to the financial results, the company declared an interim cash dividend of Rs. 17 per share for the first half of the calendar year 2023.

Advertisement
In the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, the company reported net sales of Rs. 38.5 billion, marking a 30 percent increase from Rs. 29.5 billion during the same period last year. For the first half of 2023, sales increased by 10 percent, reaching Rs. 74 billion, attributed to multiple price hikes implemented by the motorcycle manufacturer.
Advertisement
As a result, the gross profit amounted to Rs. 2.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and Rs. 4.3 billion for the initial six months of 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Administrative expenses increased by 27 percent to Rs. 245.6 million in the period from July to September. In the first half of the calendar year 2023, this figure amounted to Rs. 477 million.

Excluding other operating expenses and financial charges, other income significantly boosted profits by Rs. 2.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. In the first half of calendar year 2023, this category of income surged by an impressive 132 percent, contributing Rs. 4.2 billion to the bottom line.

Also Read

Toyota Decreases Car Prices By Up To Rs. 1.3 Million
Toyota Decreases Car Prices By Up To Rs. 1.3 Million

Toyota reduces car prices in Pakistan by up to Rs. 1.3 million....

The company reported an Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs. 15.77 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and Rs. 28.68 for the first half of calendar year 2023.

Advertisement

As of the time of filing, the company’s stock on the stock exchange was priced at Rs. 300, showing an increase of 1.85 percent or Rs. 5.45, with a trading volume of 15,100 shares on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story