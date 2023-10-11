Bikers Face Rs2000 Penalty for Not Wearing Helmets

Lahore High Court Mandates Helmet Use for All Bikers with a Rs2000 Fine. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has made it mandatory for every motorcycle rider to wear a helmet and imposed a fine of Rs2000 for non-compliance. This ruling, issued by Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC, responds to concerns raised by citizens, including a petitioner named Haroon Farooq.

The key provisions of this ruling include penalties for individuals who do not wear helmets while riding motorcycles in Punjab. Those who violate this safety requirement will face a fine of 2,000 rupees. In a move to promote water conservation, the court has also imposed a fine of 5,000 rupees on individuals who wash their cars at home.

The Dolphin Police have been instructed to oversee the implementation of these regulations, demonstrating the court’s commitment to monitoring and enforcement.

In an effort to improve environmental conservation and urban planning, the court has ordered a 5,000-rupee fine for those who park their vehicles on green belts. Simultaneously, the ruling aims to create additional green belts within the city. It also dictates that no project initiated by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) may commence without prior approval from the court.

Furthermore, the LDA is required to consult the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that development projects adhere to environmental standards.

The Lahore High Court’s ruling takes a comprehensive approach by addressing air pollution concerns and emphasizing strict action against those responsible for emitting black smoke from older vehicles. Officials who neglect to address such emissions will face criminal charges.

The ruling also includes measures to protect and preserve older trees, reinforcing the court’s dedication to environmental conservation.

