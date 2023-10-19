Advertisement
date 2023-10-19
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrency downturns declines

Articles
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrency downturns declines

Bitcoin’s recent gaining streak came to an end on Thursday, October 19th, with a 0.88 percent drop in its value. Bitcoin is presently worth $28,225. While this drop may cause alarm, it’s worth noting that Bitcoin has managed to stay above the $28,000 mark, providing the crypto community with some cautious optimism for the days ahead.

In a similar trend, Ether (ETH) also saw losses today, experiencing a 1.43% decline, bringing its trading price to $1,547. Over the past 24 hours, Ether’s value has dropped by $19.

The pessimistic sentiment extended to other prominent cryptocurrencies like Solana, Polygon, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, all of which saw declines in their trading values.

Shiba Inu, Chainlink, Avalanche, Stellar, and Monero also witnessed price reductions in the crypto market on this day.

In the broader picture, the collective cryptocurrency market capitalization declined by 0.91% over the past day. As of now, the total market valuation for the entire cryptocurrency sector stands at $1.08 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

