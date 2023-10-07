BMW 5 Series latest price in Pakistan

BMW 5 Series 2024, unveiling the Latest Model

BMW 5 Series Price In Pakistan

The 2024 BMW 5 Series is available in Pakistan at a price of PKR 17,081,000, which translates to approximately US$58,900.

Powerful Engine

The heart of the 2024 BMW 5 Series is its robust 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 Gas engine. This powerhouse delivers 248 horsepower at 5200 rpm and an impressive torque of 258 lb-ft at 1450 rpm. The vehicle boasts rear-wheel drive and is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW 5 Series Specifications and Features

If you’re curious about the detailed specifications and features of the BMW 5 Series 2024, you can easily compare them with up to three other products in the same category. Explore its full range of offerings.

Basic Information

Model Number: 5 Series 530i 2024

Origin: Manufactured in Germany

Warranty:

Basic: 4 Years/50,000 Miles

Corrosion: 12 Years/Unlimited Miles

Drivetrain: 4 Years/50,000 Miles

Maintenance: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Roadside Assistance: 4 Years/Unlimited Miles

Available Colors

Choose from a wide array of colors, including Alpine White, Jet Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect, Black Sapphire Metallic, Bluestone Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, and Phytonic Blue Metallic.

Body Type

The 2024 BMW 5 Series comes in the form of a sleek sedan.

Engine

Engine Type: 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 Gas

Engine Power: 248 hp at 5200 rpm

Torque: 258 lb-ft at 1450 rpm

Performance

Transmission Type: Automatic

Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive

Gear Box: 8-Speed

Steering

Steering Type: Power

Steering Gear Type: Rack-Pinion

Minimum Turning Radius: 39.4 ft

Suspensions

Front Suspension: Independent, double wishbones

Back Suspension: Independent, multi-link

Dimensions and weight

Length: 195.8 in

Width: 73.5 in

Height: 58.2 in.

Wheel Base: 117.1 in

Kerb Weight: 3,765 lbs

Tyres

Tyre Size: P245/45HR18

Wheel Size: 18 in x 8 in

Brake System

Front Brake:Disc (ABS)

Rear Brake: Disc (ABS)

Fuel

Mileage in City: 25 MPG

Mileage on the Highway: 33 MPG

Fuel Type: Gasoline

Capacities

Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats 5 people

Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres): 18 gallons

No. of Doors: 4 doors

Features

The 2024 BMW 5 Series comes equipped with a range of features for your convenience and safety:

Air Conditioner

Heater

AntiLock Braking System

Central Locking

Power Steering

Power Windows

Safety

Safety is paramount, with features including:

Anti-Lock Braking

Brake Assist

Central Locking

Power Door Locks

Child safety locks

Rear seat belts

Seat Belt Warning

Door Ajar Warning

Adjustable Seats

Crash Sensor

Engine check warning

Rear Camera

Anti-Theft Device

Entertainment

Touch Screen

Audio System Remote Control

Speakers, Front and Back

Bluetooth Connectivity

USB and Auxiliary Input

Other Comfort and Convenience Features

Adjustable Steering Column

Height Adjustable Driving Seat

Electric Adjustable Seats

Electric Folding Rear View Mirror

Automatic climate control

Low Fuel Warning Light

Rear Reading Lamp

Parking Sensors

Bottle Holder

Latest Update

As of October 7, 2023, the best price for the BMW 5 Series 2024 in Pakistan remains at PKR 17,081,000. Please note that prices may vary slightly due to factors such as location and dealer.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

