BMW 5 Series latest price in Pakistan

BMW 5 Series 2024, unveiling the Latest Model
The 2024 BMW 5 Series is available in Pakistan at a price of PKR 17,081,000, which translates to approximately US$58,900.
The heart of the 2024 BMW 5 Series is its robust 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 Gas engine. This powerhouse delivers 248 horsepower at 5200 rpm and an impressive torque of 258 lb-ft at 1450 rpm. The vehicle boasts rear-wheel drive and is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
If you’re curious about the detailed specifications and features of the BMW 5 Series 2024, you can easily compare them with up to three other products in the same category. Explore its full range of offerings.
Model Number: 5 Series 530i 2024
Origin: Manufactured in Germany
Warranty:
Basic: 4 Years/50,000 Miles
Corrosion: 12 Years/Unlimited Miles
Drivetrain: 4 Years/50,000 Miles
Maintenance: 3 years or 36,000 miles
Roadside Assistance: 4 Years/Unlimited Miles
Choose from a wide array of colors, including Alpine White, Jet Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect, Black Sapphire Metallic, Bluestone Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, and Phytonic Blue Metallic.
The 2024 BMW 5 Series comes in the form of a sleek sedan.
Engine Type: 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 Gas
Engine Power: 248 hp at 5200 rpm
Torque: 258 lb-ft at 1450 rpm
Transmission Type: Automatic
Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive
Gear Box: 8-Speed
Steering Type: Power
Steering Gear Type: Rack-Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius: 39.4 ft
Front Suspension: Independent, double wishbones
Back Suspension: Independent, multi-link
Length: 195.8 in
Width: 73.5 in
Height: 58.2 in.
Wheel Base: 117.1 in
Kerb Weight: 3,765 lbs
Tyre Size: P245/45HR18
Wheel Size: 18 in x 8 in
Front Brake:Disc (ABS)
Rear Brake: Disc (ABS)
Mileage in City: 25 MPG
Mileage on the Highway: 33 MPG
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats 5 people
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres): 18 gallons
No. of Doors: 4 doors
The 2024 BMW 5 Series comes equipped with a range of features for your convenience and safety:
Air Conditioner
Heater
AntiLock Braking System
Central Locking
Power Steering
Power Windows
Safety is paramount, with features including:
Anti-Lock Braking
Brake Assist
Central Locking
Power Door Locks
Child safety locks
Rear seat belts
Seat Belt Warning
Door Ajar Warning
Adjustable Seats
Crash Sensor
Engine check warning
Rear Camera
Anti-Theft Device
Touch Screen
Audio System Remote Control
Speakers, Front and Back
Bluetooth Connectivity
USB and Auxiliary Input
Adjustable Steering Column
Height Adjustable Driving Seat
Electric Adjustable Seats
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Automatic climate control
Low Fuel Warning Light
Rear Reading Lamp
Parking Sensors
Bottle Holder
As of October 7, 2023, the best price for the BMW 5 Series 2024 in Pakistan remains at PKR 17,081,000. Please note that prices may vary slightly due to factors such as location and dealer.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
