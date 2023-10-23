BMW X5 Series 35i 2023 Price in Pakistan

The Latest BMW X5 Series 35i Offers Elegance, Power, and Comfort for Pakistani Car Enthusiasts

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is abuzz with excitement as the iconic German automaker, BMW, has unveiled its latest offering, the BMW X5 Series 35i, in the country. This midsize luxury SUV has garnered significant attention thanks to its impressive blend of performance, design, and features.

Luxury Redefined:

The BMW X5 Series 35i is synonymous with luxury, both inside and out. Its exterior boasts a sleek and attractive design, making a bold statement on the road. But it’s the interior that truly impresses. The comfortable seats, featuring enhanced foam padding, provide a remarkable 3 inches of forward and backward movement, ensuring passengers find their perfect position. Additionally, two optional 9.2″ LCD screens offer entertainment, and an optional third-row seat with climate control expands the capacity, making it a versatile choice for families and adventurers alike.

Performance and Power:

Under the hood, the BMW X5 Series 35i packs a punch with a standard 300-hp turbocharged inline-six engine. However, for those seeking more power, there are enticing options: a 445 hp twin-turbo V-8 and a 255 hp turbo diesel inline-six. Furthermore, the environmentally conscious can opt for the plug-in hybrid version, which combines a turbo four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, producing an impressive 308 hp. This versatile powertrain selection ensures that the X5 Series 35i caters to a wide range of driving preferences.

Impressive Specifications:

The BMW X5 Series 35i is not just about style and power; it’s also loaded with features that cater to every driving need. Here’s a quick look at its specifications:

Dimensions and Weights: With a spacious boot space of 650 liters, a ground clearance of 210 mm, and seating for up to seven people, this SUV is ready for any adventure.

Fuel Economy: While exact fuel economy figures are not provided, rest assured that this BMW is designed for efficient performance on both city streets and highways.

Wheels and Tires: Sporting 18-inch alloy wheels and 255/55/R18 tires, the X5 Series 35i ensures a smooth and stylish ride.

Transmission: Equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, it offers a seamless driving experience.

Engine: Powered by a 2979 cc, 6-cylinder inline engine, it produces an impressive 305 hp and 400 Nm of torque, ensuring a thrilling ride.

Suspension and Brakes: Its double wishbone front suspension and integral arms rear suspension, along with ventilated disc brakes, guarantee a balanced and secure drive.

Performance: With a top speed of 260 km/h, the X5 Series 35i can handle both city traffic and open highways with ease.

Price Update:

The BMW X5 Series 35i is now available in Pakistan with a starting price of PKR 8,730,000. While it’s considered a premium purchase, the blend of luxury, performance, and style offered by this SUV makes it a compelling option for car enthusiasts in Pakistan.

