Bugatti Chiron 2023 latest price in UAE – October 2023

The Bugatti Chiron is a high-performance sports car manufactured by the French luxury automotive brand Bugatti. It was first introduced in 2016 as the successor to the Bugatti Veyron. The Chiron is known for its extreme levels of power, speed, and luxury.

The Bugatti Chiron 2023 is a high-performance sports automobile designed and manufactured by Bugatti. One of the two available trim levels for the Bugatti Chiron 2023 is the 8.0T-W16-PUR-SPORT-1500-PS.

This French Coupe is equipped with a range of features, including ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), Acceleration Skid Control, Active Bonnet, Active Headrests, Bonnet Light, Cargo Area Light, Center Arm Rest, Center Console Box, Acoustic Hood, Adaptive Headlights, Alloy Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, 360-Degree Camera, Active Steering, Ambient Lighting, and an Ashtray.

Under the hood, it boasts an impressive 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder petrol engine that produces a staggering 1479 horsepower and 1600 Nm of torque. This power output is significantly higher than competitors like the McLaren 720S and W Motors, which come with 4.0-liter engines.

Bugatti Chiron 2023 price in UAE

The Bugatti Chiron 2023 8.0T W16 Pur Sport (1500 PS) price in 13,220,000 AED/-

Bugatti Chiron 2023 specifications Sure, here’s a simplified overview of the specifications and features of the Bugatti Chiron 2023 8.0T W16 Pur Sport:

Cylinders: 16

Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive

Fuel Economy: 22.3 L/100 Km (Petrol)

Torque: 1600 Nm

Transmission: Automatic

Top Speed: 350 Km/h

Acceleration 0-100 Km/h: 2.4 seconds Measurements Length: 4.544 meters

Height: 1.212 meters

Wheelbase: 2.711 meters

Trunk Capacity: 45 liters Safety Features Advertisement Various safety features including ABS, airbags, adaptive suspension, parking sensors, traction control, and more. Interior Features Luxurious interior features such as leather seats, multi-information display, power outlets, and more. Exterior Features Eye-catching exterior features like adaptive headlights, LED taillights, alloy wheels, and more. Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.” Advertisement Advertisement