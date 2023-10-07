Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bugatti Chiron 2023 latest price in UAE – October 2023

Bugatti Chiron 2023 latest price in UAE – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Bugatti Chiron 2023 latest price in UAE – October 2023

Bugatti Chiron 2023

Advertisement

The Bugatti Chiron is a high-performance sports car manufactured by the French luxury automotive brand Bugatti. It was first introduced in 2016 as the successor to the Bugatti Veyron. The Chiron is known for its extreme levels of power, speed, and luxury.

The Bugatti Chiron 2023 is a high-performance sports automobile designed and manufactured by Bugatti. One of the two available trim levels for the Bugatti Chiron 2023 is the 8.0T-W16-PUR-SPORT-1500-PS.

This French Coupe is equipped with a range of features, including ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), Acceleration Skid Control, Active Bonnet, Active Headrests, Bonnet Light, Cargo Area Light, Center Arm Rest, Center Console Box, Acoustic Hood, Adaptive Headlights, Alloy Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, 360-Degree Camera, Active Steering, Ambient Lighting, and an Ashtray.

Under the hood, it boasts an impressive 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder petrol engine that produces a staggering 1479 horsepower and 1600 Nm of torque. This power output is significantly higher than competitors like the McLaren 720S and W Motors, which come with 4.0-liter engines.

Also Read

Haval Jolion latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
Haval Jolion latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Haval Jolion is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Haval, a...

Advertisement

Bugatti Chiron 2023 price in UAE

The Bugatti Chiron 2023 8.0T W16 Pur Sport (1500 PS) price in 13,220,000 AED/-

Bugatti Chiron 2023 specifications

Sure, here’s a simplified overview of the specifications and features of the Bugatti Chiron 2023 8.0T W16 Pur Sport:
Advertisement
Advertisement

Engine & Power

  • Engine Capacity: 8.0 liters
  • Cylinders: 16
  • Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
    • Advertisement
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 liters
  • Fuel Economy: 22.3 L/100 Km (Petrol)
  • Horsepower: 1479 bhp
  • Torque: 1600 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Top Speed: 350 Km/h
    • Advertisement
  • Seating Capacity: 2 Seater
  • Acceleration 0-100 Km/h: 2.4 seconds

Measurements

  • Length: 4.544 meters
    • Advertisement
  • Width: 2.037 meters
  • Height: 1.212 meters
  • Wheelbase: 2.711 meters
  • Trunk Capacity: 45 liters

Safety Features

Advertisement

Various safety features including ABS, airbags, adaptive suspension, parking sensors, traction control, and more.

Interior Features

Luxurious interior features such as leather seats, multi-information display, power outlets, and more.

Exterior Features

Eye-catching exterior features like adaptive headlights, LED taillights, alloy wheels, and more.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story