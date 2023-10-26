Changan Oshan X7 2023 Latest Price In Pakistan & Specs

In a significant move that has shaken up the Pakistani automotive market, the Changan Oshan X7 2023 has made its presence felt with a sleek and modern design, robust features, and a competitive price point. This midsize crossover SUV, introduced in 2019, has now been launched in Pakistan in two variants, the Oshan X7 Comfort and Oshan X7 FutureSense, on March 7, 2022. Let’s take a closer look at what this vehicle brings to the table.

Exterior Elegance

The Oshan X7 2023 exudes an attractive exterior with a commanding presence. The Surge Flo Grille, bearing Changan’s signature corrugated horizontal stripes, stands out in the crowded SUV segment. The multi-tier headlamp setup incorporates bi-beam projector-type LED headlamps and matrix LED daytime running lights (DRLs), ensuring clear visibility and adding a touch of elegance.

The rear of the vehicle boasts infinity LED taillamps, running seamlessly across the width of the car, while sharp contour lines run from front to back. Ornamental exhaust tips, a purposeful spoiler, and a rear-screen wiper complete the X7’s aesthetic appeal. The electric panoramic sunroof and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels add to the overall style and functionality of the vehicle.

Luxurious Interior

The Oshan X7 2023 offers two variants: the 5-seater Oshan X7 FutureSense and the 7-seater Oshan X7 Comfort. Both variants provide smart keyless entry and push-start technology. The FutureSense variant boasts leather-wrapped seats, while the Comfort variant offers microfiber seats.

The front seats in both variants are adjustable in six ways, and the second-row seats have a 40/60 split. The FutureSense variant comes with heated and ventilated front seats. Touch-based automatic climate control, air conditioning, and an air purifier ensure passenger comfort. A 7-inch digital speedometer sits behind the electrically powered steering wheel, and the vehicle features three USB ports and one-touch power windows.

The highlight of the interior is the Human-Machine Interface, featuring a 10.25-inch capacitive touchscreen with USB, Aux, WiFi, Bluetooth, iPod connectivity, navigation, music, and hands-free calling capabilities.

Safety First

Safety is a priority for the Oshan X7 2023. The FutureSense variant comes equipped with the FutureSense Package, offering features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, a 360-degree panoramic camera, a data recorder, front and rear parking sonars, and smart proximity entry and exit systems.

The Comfort variant offers standard cruise control, rear parking sonars, a rear camera, smart proximity entry, and exit systems. Both variants come with front airbags, an HMI-enabled car diagnostic system, reverse dynamic guidelines, an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution, stability controls, hill hold and hill descent control, ISOFix seat anchors, and immobilizer technology.

Powerful Engine and Handling

Under the hood, the Oshan X7 2023 is powered by a 1499cc Euro-6-compliant turbocharged engine, producing an impressive 185 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. It boasts a 7-speed DCT transmission with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) drivetrain, making it a powerful and efficient performer.

On the road, the X7 Comfort offers an easy and swift handling experience. The 7-speed transmission is quick and responsive, and the power steering ensures a smooth drive. The suspension system effectively absorbs shocks, providing comfort even at high speeds or on the highway.

Maintenance and Competitors

While the auto parts for the Oshan X7 2023 are readily available on the market, it’s worth noting that some parts may not be budget-friendly. In the competitive Pakistani market, the Oshan X7 2023 faces off against rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG HS, MG ZS, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and Proton X70.

The X7 competes with 5-seater vehicles such as the MG HS, Hyundai Tucson, and Kia Sportage, while the 7-seater version competes with the Comfort variant. With its attractive design, robust features, and competitive pricing, the Changan Oshan X7 2023 is set to give its competitors a run for their money.

Specifications at a Glance

Price: 86.0–87.0 lacs

Body Type: Compact SUV

Dimensions (L x W x H): 4730 x 1870 x 1720 mm

Ground clearance: 200 mm

Displacement: 1500 cc

Transmission: Automatic

Horsepower: 185 hp

Torque: 300 Nm

Boot Space: 1407 L

Kerb Weight: 1551 KG

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: 8–14 KM/L

Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 L

Seating Capacity: 5–7 Persons

Top Speed: 200–220 KM/H

Tyre Size: 225/55/R19

The Changan Oshan X7 2023 promises a thrilling driving experience, advanced safety features, and a competitive price point, making it a strong contender in the Pakistani automotive market. With its bold entry, this midsize crossover SUV is all set to make a lasting impression on auto enthusiasts and consumers alike.

