Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA & specifications

The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS is a versatile mid-size SUV that strikes a balance between style, comfort, and functionality. With its eye-catching exterior design, the Trailblazer RS exudes confidence and modernity. The sleek front grille and dynamic lines give it a sporty appearance that turns heads on the road.

Inside, this SUV comfortably seats up to five passengers in a spacious cabin adorned with premium materials. Soft-touch surfaces and optional leather upholstery enhance the overall luxury feel.

Under the hood, the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS features a 1.3-liter Inline-3 gas engine that delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant is paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system for a smooth and controlled ride.

Tech-savvy consumers will appreciate the SUV’s eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with essential safety features like a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.

For those seeking additional amenities, the Trailblazer RS offers a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose sound system, and a convenient hands-free power liftgate. Safety enhancements such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system are available as options.

Advertisement

The Trailblazer RS’s standout feature is its versatility. The second-row seats can be adjusted for optimal comfort, while the third-row seats fold flat to create more cargo space.

Even with all seats occupied, there’s ample room for luggage and gear. Plus, its impressive fuel efficiency, boasting 26 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, makes it an excellent choice for those concerned about fuel consumption.

Also Read Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE & specifications The Hyundai Sonata, a popular choice in the Korean car market, is...

Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA

The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA is USD 28,700. Advertisement

Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 full specifications

Basic Info Model Number Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 Made In American Warranty Basic 3 Years / 36,000 Miles Corrosion 3 Years / 36,000 Miles Drivetrain Note Qualified Fleet Purchases: 5 Years/100,000 Miles Drivetrain 5 Years / 60,000 Miles Maintenance Note 1 Year/1 Visit Roadside Assistance Note Qualified Fleet Purchases: 5 Years/10 Available Colors Available Colors SUMMIT WHITE / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC OASIS BLUE / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC SATIN STEEL METALLIC / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC / CRIMSON METAL Engine Engine Type 1.3L Inline-3 Gas Engine Power 155 hp @ 5600 rpm Torque 174 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm Fuel Type Gasoline Performance Transmission Type 9-Speed Automatic Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Steering Steering Type Electric Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 38.3 ft Suspensions Front Suspension MacPherson Strut Back Suspension Watt’s Linkage Dimensions And Weight Length 174.07 in Width 71.2 in Height 65.68 in Wheel Base 103.95 in Ground Clearance 8 in Kerb Weight 3,252 lbs Tyres Tyre Size 245/45R19 Wheel Size 19 Brake System Front Brake Discs Rear Brake Discs Fuel Mileage In City 26 MPG Mileage On Highway 30 MPG Fuel Type Gasoline Capacities Seating Capacity 5 seater Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 13.2 gallons No. Of Doors 4 doors Features Air Conditioner Yes Heater Yes Anti-Lock Braking System Yes Central Locking Yes Power Steering Yes Power Windows Yes Safety Anti-Lock Braking Yes Brake Assist Yes Central Locking Yes Power Door Locks Yes Rear Seat Belts Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Adjustable Seats Yes Crash Sensor Yes Engine Check Warning Yes Rear Camera Yes Anti-Theft Device Yes Entertainment Touch Screen Yes Radio Yes Audio System Remote Control Yes Speakers Front & Back Yes Bluetooth Connectivity Yes USB & Auxiliary Input Yes Others Comfort & Convenience Adjustable Steering Column Yes Height Adjustable Driving Seat Yes Digital Clock Yes Smoke Headlamps Yes Electric Folding Rear View Mirror Yes Low Fuel Warning Light Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Parking Sensors Yes Bottle Holder Ye Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement