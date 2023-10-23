Advertisement
Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA & specifications

Articles
Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA & specifications

The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS is a versatile mid-size SUV that strikes a balance between style, comfort, and functionality. With its eye-catching exterior design, the Trailblazer RS exudes confidence and modernity. The sleek front grille and dynamic lines give it a sporty appearance that turns heads on the road.

Inside, this SUV comfortably seats up to five passengers in a spacious cabin adorned with premium materials. Soft-touch surfaces and optional leather upholstery enhance the overall luxury feel.

Under the hood, the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS features a 1.3-liter Inline-3 gas engine that delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant is paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system for a smooth and controlled ride.

Tech-savvy consumers will appreciate the SUV’s eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with essential safety features like a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.

For those seeking additional amenities, the Trailblazer RS offers a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose sound system, and a convenient hands-free power liftgate. Safety enhancements such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system are available as options.

The Trailblazer RS’s standout feature is its versatility. The second-row seats can be adjusted for optimal comfort, while the third-row seats fold flat to create more cargo space.

Even with all seats occupied, there’s ample room for luggage and gear. Plus, its impressive fuel efficiency, boasting 26 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, makes it an excellent choice for those concerned about fuel consumption.

Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA

The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA is USD 28,700.
Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 full specifications

Basic Info
Model NumberTrailblazer RS AWD 2024
Made InAmerican
WarrantyBasic 3 Years / 36,000 Miles
Corrosion 3 Years / 36,000 Miles
Drivetrain Note Qualified Fleet Purchases: 5 Years/100,000 Miles
Drivetrain 5 Years / 60,000 Miles
Maintenance Note 1 Year/1 Visit
Roadside Assistance Note Qualified Fleet Purchases: 5 Years/10
Available Colors
Available ColorsSUMMIT WHITE / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
OASIS BLUE / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
SATIN STEEL METALLIC / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC / MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC / CRIMSON METAL
Engine
Engine Type1.3L Inline-3 Gas
Engine Power155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque174 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Fuel TypeGasoline
Performance
Transmission Type9-Speed Automatic
Drive TypeAll-Wheel Drive
Steering
Steering TypeElectric Rack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius38.3 ft
Suspensions
Front SuspensionMacPherson Strut
Back SuspensionWatt’s Linkage
Dimensions And Weight
Length174.07 in
Width71.2 in
Height65.68 in
Wheel Base103.95 in
Ground Clearance8 in
Kerb Weight3,252 lbs
Tyres
Tyre Size245/45R19
Wheel Size19
Brake System
Front BrakeDiscs
Rear BrakeDiscs
Fuel
Mileage In City26 MPG
Mileage On Highway30 MPG
Fuel TypeGasoline
Capacities
Seating Capacity5 seater
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)13.2 gallons
No. Of Doors4 doors
Features
Air ConditionerYes
HeaterYes
Anti-Lock Braking SystemYes
Central LockingYes
Power SteeringYes
Power WindowsYes
Safety
Anti-Lock BrakingYes
Brake AssistYes
Central LockingYes
Power Door LocksYes
Rear Seat BeltsYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
Adjustable SeatsYes
Crash SensorYes
Engine Check WarningYes
Rear CameraYes
Anti-Theft DeviceYes
Entertainment
Touch ScreenYes
RadioYes
Audio System Remote ControlYes
Speakers Front & BackYes
Bluetooth ConnectivityYes
USB & Auxiliary InputYes
Others Comfort & Convenience
Adjustable Steering ColumnYes
Height Adjustable Driving SeatYes
Digital ClockYes
Smoke HeadlampsYes
Electric Folding Rear View MirrorYes
Low Fuel Warning LightYes
Rear Reading LampYes
Parking SensorsYes
Bottle HolderYe

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

