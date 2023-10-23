Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA & specifications

The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS is a versatile mid-size SUV that strikes a balance between style, comfort, and functionality. With its eye-catching exterior design, the Trailblazer RS exudes confidence and modernity. The sleek front grille and dynamic lines give it a sporty appearance that turns heads on the road.
Inside, this SUV comfortably seats up to five passengers in a spacious cabin adorned with premium materials. Soft-touch surfaces and optional leather upholstery enhance the overall luxury feel.
Under the hood, the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS features a 1.3-liter Inline-3 gas engine that delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant is paired with a responsive 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system for a smooth and controlled ride.
Tech-savvy consumers will appreciate the SUV’s eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with essential safety features like a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.
For those seeking additional amenities, the Trailblazer RS offers a panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, a premium Bose sound system, and a convenient hands-free power liftgate. Safety enhancements such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system are available as options.
The Trailblazer RS’s standout feature is its versatility. The second-row seats can be adjusted for optimal comfort, while the third-row seats fold flat to create more cargo space.
Even with all seats occupied, there’s ample room for luggage and gear. Plus, its impressive fuel efficiency, boasting 26 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, makes it an excellent choice for those concerned about fuel consumption.
Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA
The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 price in USA is USD 28,700.
Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD 2024 full specifications
Basic Info
Model Number
Trailblazer RS AWD 2024
Made In
American
Warranty
Basic 3 Years / 36,000 Miles
Corrosion 3 Years / 36,000 Miles
Drivetrain Note Qualified Fleet Purchases: 5 Years/100,000 Miles
