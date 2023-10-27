Crown CR 70 Jazba Latest Price In Pakistan & Specs

Crown Motorcycle, a prominent name in the world of motorcycling, continues to redefine the experience of riders with their latest offering, the Crown CR 70 Jazba. Priced at an affordable PKR 53,900, this two-wheeler is not just about commuting; it’s about experiencing the true essence of comfort, efficiency, and style.

The Jazba of Comfort

The Crown Jazba 70 is designed with the rider’s comfort in mind. It boasts a unique backbone structure and highly efficient hydraulics, ensuring that every ride is comfortable. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this motorcycle offers a ride like no other.

Efficiency:

The Crown Jazba 70 is not just about comfort; it’s also incredibly efficient. The 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine delivers a smooth and smoke-free riding experience. With a displacement of 70 cc, it strikes a perfect balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting.

Performance:

Equipped with a 4-speed transmission, the Crown CR 70 Jazba packs a punch with 7.0 HP at 7000.0 RPM and 7.0 Nm of torque at 6000.0 RPM. The result? A motorcycle that can take on the challenges of the road while ensuring a thrilling ride With a top speed of 85 KM/H, the Crown Jazba 70 can handle both city traffic and open roads with ease.

Design:

The Crown Jazba 70 is not just about performance; it’s a head-turner too. The beautifully designed speedometer adds a touch of sophistication to the motorcycle. Its aerodynamic design not only enhances the overall aesthetics but also improves fuel efficiency by reducing air resistance.

Specifications :

Price: PKR 53,900

Dimensions: 1897 x 751 x 1014 mm

Engine: 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air-Cooled

Displacement: 70 cc

Clutch: Wet-Type Multi-Plate

Transmission: 4-speed

Horsepower: 7.0 HP @ 7000.0 RPM

Torque: 7.0 Nm @ 6000.0 RPM

Bore & Stroke: 47.0 x 41.4 mm

Compression Ratio: 8.8:1

Petrol Capacity: 8.5L

Fuel Average: 50.0 KM/L

Starting: Kick Start

Top Speed: 85 KM/H

Dry Weight: 82KG

Frame: Backbone Type

Ground Clearance: 136mm

Wheel Size: 17 in

Tyre at Back: 2.50–17

Tyre at Front: 2.25–2.25

Color Choices

The Crown CR 70 Jazba is available in two striking colors: black and red, allowing riders to choose the one that best suits their style.

In a world where efficient and stylish commuting matter, the Crown CR 70 Jazba stands out as a formidable choice. With its exceptional comfort, impressive performance, and eye-catching design, it’s a motorcycle that not only takes you from point A to B but does so with an unmatched sense of Jazba—a passion for the open road.

Join the ranks of satisfied Crown Jazba 70 owners and experience the thrill of riding like never before. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this masterpiece of engineering and design, making your daily commute an adventure in itself.

