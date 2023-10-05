Crude Oil Prices Slump on Global Market

In the worldwide markets, crude oil prices have experienced a decrease of more than 5.5%.

Brent crude dropped to $85.81 per barrel, while WTI reached $84.22 per barrel.

This decline in crude oil prices is primarily due to concerns about a slowdown in the global economy and reduced demand.

It’s unlikely that OPEC will further reduce oil production.

Experts believe that if this trend persists in the global market, Pakistan may see a noticeable decrease in the price of petroleum per liter.