Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, and Pound on October 8, 2023

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, and Pound on October 8, 2023

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Satuarday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 08th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CURRENCYBUYSELL
USD US Dollar279.3282
EUR Euro297300
GBP British Pound346.5350
AED UAE Dirham76.877.5
SAR Saudi Riyal74.375
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar920.53929.53
CAD Canadian Dollar210212
AUD Australian Dollar178.2180
OMR Omani Riyal739.41747.41
JPY Japanese Yen1.551.62
MYR Malaysian Ringgit61.2761.87
QAR Qatari Riyal79.0379.73
BHD Bahrain Dinar757.11765.11
THB Thai Bhat7.797.94
CNY Chinese Yuan39.139.5
HKD Hong Kong Dollar36.3536.7
DKK Danish Krone39.6940.09
NZD New Zealand Dollar166.61168.61
SGD Singapore Dollar206208
NOK Norwegians Krone26.9227.22
SEK Swedish Krona26.3426.64
CHF Swiss Franc311.36313.86
INR Indian Rupee3.463.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

