Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Dirham on October 14, 2023

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Friday, as per the Pakistan Open Market Updated on 14th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 276 278.75 Euro 292.1 295 British Pound 345 348.5 UAE Dirham 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal 73 73.7 Kuwaiti Dinar 902.88 911.88 Canadian Dollar 201 203 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 727.78 735.78 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 59.23 59.83 Qatari Riyal 76.98 77.68 Bahrain Dinar 742.31 750.31 Thai Bhat 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.69 36.04 Danish Krone 39.9 40.3 New Zealand Dollar 168.08 170.08 Singapore Dollar 199 201 Norwegians Krone 25.95 26.25 Swedish Krona 25.8 26.1 Swiss Franc 309.24 311.74 Indian Rupee 3.37 3.48

