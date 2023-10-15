Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Dirham on October 16 , 2023

Articles
KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Monday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 16th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CurrencySymbolBuyingSelling
US Dollar‎USD275.8278.15
EuroEUR290292.5
UK Pound SterlingGBP344347.5
U.A.E DirhamAED75.2576
Saudi RiyalSAR7373.7
Australian DollarAUD175.25177
Bahrain DinarBHD743.21751.21
Canadian DollarCAD201203
China YuanCNY38.2938.69
Danish KroneDKK39.5439.94
Hong Kong DollarHKD35.7236.07
Indian RupeeINR3.373.48
Japanese YenJPY1.41.47
Kuwaiti DinarKWD903.29912.29
Malaysian RinggitMYR59.2359.83
New Zealand DollarNZD166.04168.04
Norwegians KroneNOK25.9526.25
Omani RiyalOMR725.82733.82
Qatari Riyal‎QAR76.9877.68
Singapore DollarSGD199201
Swedish KoronaSEK25.826.1
Swiss FrancCHF308.26310.76
Thai BhatTHB7.667.81
