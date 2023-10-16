Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Dirham on October 17 , 2023

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Monday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 17th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15 Euro EUR 290 292.5 UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7 Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177 Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21 Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203 China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69 Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07 Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83 New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25 Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82 Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68 Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201 Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1 Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81