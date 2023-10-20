Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 21, 2023

In Karachi, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and various other foreign currencies in Pakistan.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15 Euro EUR 291.1 294 UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1 Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175 Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16 Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202 China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61 Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82 Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44 Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33 New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26 Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82 Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95 Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200 Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63 Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48 Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8 Advertisement