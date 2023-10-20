Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 21, 2023

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 21, 2023

In Karachi, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and various other foreign currencies in Pakistan.

CurrencySymbolBuyingSelling
US Dollar‎USD275.9278.15
EuroEUR291.1294
UK Pound SterlingGBP340.6344
U.A.E DirhamAED75.576.25
Saudi RiyalSAR73.474.1
Australian DollarAUD173.25175
Bahrain DinarBHD738.16746.16
Canadian DollarCAD200202
China YuanCNY38.2138.61
Danish KroneDKK39.0939.49
Hong Kong DollarHKD35.4735.82
Indian RupeeINR3.333.44
Japanese YenJPY1.41.47
Kuwaiti DinarKWD894.37903.37
Malaysian RinggitMYR58.7359.33
New Zealand DollarNZD163.31165.31
Norwegians KroneNOK25.726
Omani RiyalOMR720.82728.82
Qatari Riyal‎QAR76.2576.95
Singapore DollarSGD198200
Swedish KoronaSEK25.3325.63
Swiss FrancCHF306.98309.48
Thai BhatTHB7.657.8
