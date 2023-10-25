Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 26, 2023

Advertisement
In Karachi, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and various other foreign currencies in Pakistan.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
