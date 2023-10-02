Current Fuel Prices in Qatar – October 2023

In October 2023, here are the expected fuel prices in Qatar, denoted in Qatari Riyal per liter:

Gasoline Premium Gasoline Super Diesel QR 1.90 QR 2.10 QR 2.05

According to the announcement made on Saturday, next month’s retail fuel prices in Qatar will be as follows: QR 1.90 per liter for premium gasoline, QR 2.10 per liter for super gasoline, and QR 2.05 per liter for diesel.

Qatar is ranked among the top 15 oil-producing countries globally and holds the position of the world’s third-largest exporter of natural gas.

Notably, in Qatar, the prices for super grade petrol and diesel per liter have remained steady for over a year, while the cost of premium petrol has fluctuated between QR 2.00 and QR 1.90 per liter.

Petrol Prices in Qatar in 2023 (Qatari Riyal per litre)

Month Gasoline Premium Gasoline Super Diesel September QR 1.90 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 August QR 1.90 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 July QR 1.95 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 June QR 1.95 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 May QR 1.95 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 April QR 1.95 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 March QR 2.00 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 February QR 2.00 QR 2.10 QR 2.05 January QR 1.95 QR 2.10 QR 2.05