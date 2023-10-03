Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 04 October 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 302 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 305 on, 04 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 302 305 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 283.2 286.1 Euro EUR 302 305 British Pound GBP 351.5 355 UAE Dirham AED 78.7 79.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212 Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182 Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35 Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774 Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09 Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95 New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55 Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona SEK 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35 Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.