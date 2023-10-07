EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 08 October 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 297 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 300 on, 08 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement DATE BUYING SELLING Today 297 300 Advertisement EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 277.6 280 Euro 297 300 British Pound 346.5 350 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.3 75 Kuwaiti Dinar 920.53 929.53 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 178.2 180 Omani Riyal 739.41 747.41 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.62 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 757.11 765.11 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.1 39.5 Hong Kong Dollar 36.35 36.7 Danish Krone 39.69 40.09 New Zealand Dollar 166.61 168.61 Singapore Dollar 206 208 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 311.36 313.86 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website. Advertisement