EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 10 October 2023

Articles
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 297 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 300 on, 10 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today297300
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar281.25284
Euro297300
British Pound346.5350
UAE Dirham77.578.25
Saudi Riyal7575.75
Kuwaiti Dinar911.58920.58
Canadian Dollar211212
Australian Dollar178.2180
Omani Riyal745.47743.47
Japanese Yen1.551.62
Malaysian Ringgit61.2761.87
Qatari Riyal79.0379.73
Bahrain Dinar748.86756.86
Thai Bhat7.797.94
Chinese Yuan39.139.5
Hong Kong Dollar36.7437.09
Danish Krone39.6940.09
New Zealand Dollar166.61168.61
Singapore Dollar206208
Norwegians Krone26.9227.22
Swedish Krona26.3426.64
Swiss Franc307.15309.65
Indian Rupee3.463.57
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

