EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 11 October 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 291.1 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 294 on, 11 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 291.1 294 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 277.8 280.5 Euro 291.1 294 British Pound 346.6 350 UAE Dirham 75.5 76.25 Saudi Riyal 73.5 74.2 Kuwaiti Dinar 920.53 929.53 Canadian Dollar 208 210 Australian Dollar 176.25 178 Omani Riyal 739.41 747.41 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 757.11 765.11 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.1 39.5 Hong Kong Dollar 36.35 36.7 Danish Krone 39.69 40.09 New Zealand Dollar 166.61 168.61 Singapore Dollar 201 203 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 311.36 313.86 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.