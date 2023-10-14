EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 15 October 2023

EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 15 October 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 290 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 292.5 on, 15 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today290292.5

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar275.7277.8
Euro290292.5
British Pound344347.5
UAE Dirham75.2576
Saudi Riyal7373.7
Kuwaiti Dinar903.29912.29
Canadian Dollar201203
Australian Dollar175.25177
Omani Riyal725.82733.82
Japanese Yen1.41.47
Malaysian Ringgit59.2359.83
Qatari Riyal76.9877.68
Bahrain Dinar743.21751.21
Thai Bhat7.667.81
Chinese Yuan38.2938.69
Hong Kong Dollar35.7236.07
Danish Krone39.5439.94
New Zealand Dollar166.04168.04
Singapore Dollar199201
Norwegians Krone25.9526.25
Swedish Krona25.826.1
Swiss Franc308.26310.76
Indian Rupee3.373.48

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

