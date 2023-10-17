EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 18 October 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 290 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 291.1 on, 18 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 291.1 294

EUR to PKR Interbank Rates History

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 291.02 291.62 17 Oct, 23 291.02 291.62 16 Oct, 23 292.48 293.08 15 Oct, 23 292.48 293.08 14 Oct, 23 292.48 293.08 13 Oct, 23 295.34 295.94 12 Oct, 23 295.71 296.31 11 Oct, 23 296.95 297.55 10 Oct, 23 295.84 296.44 09 Oct, 23 297.44 298.04 08 Oct, 23 297.44 298.04

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

