EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 20 October 2023

EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 20 October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 20 October 2023

EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 20 October 2023

Advertisement

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 293.1 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 293.1 on, 20 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement
DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today293.1296.1
Advertisement

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar279.25282
Euro293.1296.1
British Pound341.7345.1
UAE Dirham77.1577.9
Saudi Riyal73.774.4
Kuwaiti Dinar894.58903.58
Canadian Dollar203.15205.15
Australian Dollar175.15176.9
Omani Riyal718.74726.74
Japanese Yen1.471.54
Malaysian Ringgit59.0859.68
Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
Bahrain Dinar735.94743.94
Thai Bhat7.687.83
Chinese Yuan37.9838.38
Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
Danish Krone39.2839.68
New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
Singapore Dollar200.5202.5
Norwegians Krone25.2825.58
Swedish Krona25.4725.77
Swiss Franc307.55310.05
Indian Rupee3.353.46
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story