EURO to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 21 October 2023

EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 295.1 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 298 on, 21 October 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today295.1298

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
USD US Dollar280.5283.2
EUR Euro295.1298
GBP British Pound342.6346
AED UAE Dirham77.7578.5
SAR Saudi Riyal74.575.3
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar893.55902.55
CAD Canadian Dollar204206
AUD Australian Dollar175.15176.9
OMR Omani Riyal718.24726.24
JPY Japanese Yen1.471.54
MYR Malaysian Ringgit58.2958.89
QAR Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
BHD Bahrain Dinar735.47743.47
THB Thai Bhat7.687.83
CNY Chinese Yuan37.9838.38
HKD Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
DKK Danish Krone39.0339.43
NZD New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
SGD Singapore Dollar200202
NOK Norwegians Krone25.2825.58
SEK Swedish Krona25.4725.77
CHF Swiss Franc307.55310.05
INR Indian Rupee3.353.46
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

