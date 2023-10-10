Exciting News: KIA Sorento price drops in Pakistan

In response to the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) in Pakistan has recently reduced the prices of various Kia Sorento variants.

The Kia Sorento, a popular mid-size crossover SUV manufactured by Kia Motors, is renowned for its versatility, modern aesthetics, and spacious interior.

This article provides an overview of the price adjustments and key features of the Kia Sorento in the Pakistani market.

Variants and Prices

The Kia Sorento is available in three distinct variants in Pakistan:

Advertisement

KIA Sorento 2.4 FWD

Previous Price: Rs10,800,000.

Reduced Price: Rs10,300,000.

Reduction: Rs500,000.

KIA Sorento 2.4 AWD

Previous Price: Rs11,700,000.

Advertisement

Reduced Price: Rs11,200,000.

Reduction: Rs500,000.

KIA Sorento 3.5 FWD

Previous Price: Rs11,790,000.

Reduced Price: Rs11,290,000.

Reduction: Rs500,000.

Advertisement

Exterior Features

The Kia Sorento boasts a range of impressive exterior features, including:

Distinctive tiger-nose grille.

Bi-Function Projection LED Headlamps.

LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

Electrically adjustable, retractable, and heated outside mirrors.

Advertisement

LED fog lamps and auto-light control.

High-mounted stop lamp with LED technology.

Available exterior colors

The Sorento is offered in five captivating colors:

Cherry Black Advertisement Clear White Mercury Blue Sparkling Silver Sunset Red

Advertisement

Interior Features: The interior of the Kia Sorento offers a luxurious and comfortable experience.

One-tone and two-tone interior options.

Satin-chrome finish on inner door handles and air vent surrounds.

Auto-folding and sliding second-row seats.

Advertisement

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, call, voice recognition, and cruise control switches.

3.5″ TFT LCD Supervision Cluster.

Independent climate control.

LED-illuminated door steps.

Powered seats with lumbar support.

Abundance of cup holders.

Advertisement

Push the start button.

Electronic Chromic Mirror.

Smartphone wireless charger.

Safety Features

The Kia Sorento prioritizes safety with advanced features, including:

Comprehensive airbag system.

Advertisement

Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management.

Brake Assist System.

Hill-Start Assist Control.

ISO-Fix Child Anchors.

Anti-Lock Braking System.

These safety measures make the Kia Sorento a reliable choice for families and drivers seeking peace of mind on the road.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan Car manufacturers in Pakistan are facing significant challenges due to inflation and...