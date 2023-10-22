Ferrari SF90 2024 latest price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

When you think of a plug-in hybrid, the image of eco-conscious drivers cruising slowly might come to mind. However, the 2024 SF90 Stradale and Spider by Ferrari are hypercars, not hypermilers.

These vehicles are equipped with a powerful 986-hp powertrain consisting of a twin-turbo V-8 engine and three electric motors, allowing them to accelerate to 60 mph as quickly as a Toyota Prius Prime driver can buckle their seatbelt. There’s also a new SF90 XX variant with even more power and advanced technology for improved lap times.

Inside, the SF90 boasts a luxurious interior with fine leather, premium trim, and an intuitive control layout at the driver’s fingertips. Unfortunately, with a base price starting at half a million dollars, the SF90 resides in the realm of the wealthiest and most well-connected customers, characteristic of where Ferraris are typically found.

What’s New for 2024?

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The SF90 features a potent V-8 and three electric motors, with the V-8 delivering 769 horsepower and the electric motors contributing an extra 217 horsepower. This combination results in a total power output of 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Upgrading to the SF90 XX boosts power to 1016 hp and introduces an Extra Boost feature for added acceleration. The car is all-wheel drive, a first for mid-engine Ferraris, and uses an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ferrari’s official 0-60 mph estimate is 2.5 seconds for the SF90 and 2.3 seconds for the SF90 XX, but testing has shown the SF90 Stradale reaching 60 mph in just 2.0 seconds, setting a production vehicle record in our testing. Different driving modes cater to various driving preferences, with options like EV Only, Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify for unleashing maximum performance.

Fuel Economy and Real-World MPG

According to EPA estimates, the SF90 Stradale coupe is expected to achieve 18 mpg in combined fuel efficiency when powered solely by gasoline. When operating in conjunction with its electric motors, it can reach up to 51 MPGe. We haven’t had the opportunity to assess the SF90’s real-world fuel economy on our 75-mph highway fuel-economy route, a standard part of our testing process. For precise details on the SF90’s fuel economy, you can refer to the EPA’s official website.

Interior, Comfort, and Cargo

In the realm of hypercars, the SF90’s interior, while not extravagant, is relatively understated. A pop of color is introduced with the yellow prancing-horse emblem at the center of the steering wheel.

This two-seat coupe features a sculpted dashboard with sleek lines that echo the car’s fluid exterior design. As is common with high-performance exotics, storage space is limited, and the SF90 is no exception, offering approximately three cubic feet of cargo capacity.

The SF90 XX models adopt a more minimalist approach, shedding unnecessary elements like carpeted floor mats to reduce weight. Additionally, the SF90 XX incorporates carbon fiber in the door panels and center console. Notably, the most significant interior difference in this model is the inclusion of monocoque bucket seats, replacing the standard seats found in the base version.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Every SF90 model includes a front LCD monitor and a six-speaker audio system. Standard tech features encompass Bluetooth connectivity for phone calls and audio streaming, real-time traffic information, and a built-in navigation system with voice-activation capability. While Apple CarPlay integration is available, Android Auto is not among the supported features.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

Hypercars aren't typically known for offering a broad selection of driver-assistance features, which is true of the SF90. For more information about the SF90's crash test results, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites. Key safety features include:

Standard backup camera

Standard rear parking sensors

Available blind-spot monitoring

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

Ferrari’s warranty coverage, both for the limited and powertrain aspects, matches what Lamborghini provides. However, Ferrari surpasses its competitor when it comes to complimentary scheduled maintenance, offering a generous seven-year coverage period. In contrast, Lamborghini vehicles do not include complimentary scheduled maintenance.

Limited warranty covers 3 years or unlimited miles

Powertrain warranty covers 3 years or unlimited miles

