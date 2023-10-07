Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Articles
Advertisement
Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Advertisement

The Ford Bronco Sport has been making waves in the UAE automotive market with its rugged design and off-road capabilities. As we step into 2023, car enthusiasts and adventurers are eager to learn about the latest pricing details and key specifications of this exciting SUV. In this article, we’ll explore the Ford Bronco Sport’s current pricing in the UAE and delve into its standout features that make it a versatile choice for both on- and off-road adventures.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The Ford Bronco Sport is known for its robust engine options. It typically offers a choice of efficient turbocharged engines that provide ample power for both city driving and off-road adventures. These engines are designed to handle various terrains with ease.

Off-Road Prowess

Advertisement

The Bronco Sport lives up to its name as a versatile off-roader. It comes equipped with advanced 4×4 capabilities, off-road driving modes, and features like a Terrain Management System to tackle challenging terrain conditions confidently.

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Interior Comfort

Inside the cabin, the Ford Bronco Sport offers a comfortable and spacious environment. Quality materials and an ergonomic design make it an inviting place for both drivers and passengers, whether for a daily commute or an extended journey.

Tech and Connectivity

Ford is known for its cutting-edge technology, and the Bronco Sport is no exception. It typically features a user-friendly infotainment system with smartphone integration, a touchscreen display, and advanced driver assistance features for safety and convenience.

Advertisement

Cargo Space

For those who value practicality, the Ford Bronco Sport offers ample cargo space with a versatile rear cargo area, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and families.

Also Read

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan
Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a symbol of rugged reliability...

Safety

Ford prioritizes safety, and the Bronco Sport typically includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring to enhance driver and passenger security.

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Advertisement

The latest price of Ford Bronco Sport 2023 in the UAE is around AED 405,000.

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 key specifications

Engine

Cylinder ConfigurationIn LineDisplacement2700 cc
Engine Power250 HP at 5500 RPMFuel SystemDirect fuel injection
Torque375 Nm at 3000 RPMValve MechanismDOHC
Valves per cylinder4Compression Ratio
AssemblyImportedWarranty
Number of Cylinders6Fuel Grade
CO2 EmissionBore/stroke (mm)

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius5.6 mSteering TypeRack and Pinion
Power AssistedElectric power steeringSteering Switch

Wheels and tires

Tire/Tire Size285/70/R17Wheel Size17 in
PCDmmWheel TypeAlloy Wheels

Fuel Economy

Advertisement
Mileage City7 Miles/LITERMileage Highway9 Miles/LITER
Advertisement

Capacities

Fuel tank capacity60 L
Advertisement

Transmission

Gearbox7-speed
Advertisement

Suspensions

SuspensionFront: Short and Long Arms; Rear: MultilinkCity driveability (20–80 kmph)
Advertisement

Performance

Top Speed212 KM/HDrive ModesNormal, Eco, Sport, Slippery
Parking SensorsAcceleration 0-100kmph
HeadlightsDaytime Running Lights (DRL)Yes

Brakes

BrakesFront: Disc Rear: DiscBraking (100-0 kmph)
Braking (80-0 kmph)

Other Information

Drive TypeAll-wheel driveDrive SetupDriver right
BrochureWaiting Time (Own)
Release Date30 November -0001CategoryOffroad
Outer door handle finishPiano blackDoor Visor
Multi-Information CombinationSeats, Armrests, and Door Lining InsertsHi-Grade Leather
Interior ColorInsight Door Handles
AC vent knobsHand Brake Knob
AntennaInner LightsYes
Supervision Cluster/Driver Multi Information System

Entertainment and Communication

Sound System and SpeakersFront and rear speakersUSB Charger
Infotainment/Funtainment System/Audio System8.0-inch display, USB and auxiliary cables, speakers

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story