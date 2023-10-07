Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan
The Ford Bronco Sport has been making waves in the UAE automotive market with its rugged design and off-road capabilities. As we step into 2023, car enthusiasts and adventurers are eager to learn about the latest pricing details and key specifications of this exciting SUV. In this article, we’ll explore the Ford Bronco Sport’s current pricing in the UAE and delve into its standout features that make it a versatile choice for both on- and off-road adventures.
Engine Performance
The Ford Bronco Sport is known for its robust engine options. It typically offers a choice of efficient turbocharged engines that provide ample power for both city driving and off-road adventures. These engines are designed to handle various terrains with ease.
Off-Road Prowess
The Bronco Sport lives up to its name as a versatile off-roader. It comes equipped with advanced 4×4 capabilities, off-road driving modes, and features like a Terrain Management System to tackle challenging terrain conditions confidently.
Interior Comfort
Inside the cabin, the Ford Bronco Sport offers a comfortable and spacious environment. Quality materials and an ergonomic design make it an inviting place for both drivers and passengers, whether for a daily commute or an extended journey.
Tech and Connectivity
Ford is known for its cutting-edge technology, and the Bronco Sport is no exception. It typically features a user-friendly infotainment system with smartphone integration, a touchscreen display, and advanced driver assistance features for safety and convenience.
Cargo Space
For those who value practicality, the Ford Bronco Sport offers ample cargo space with a versatile rear cargo area, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and families.
Safety
Ford prioritizes safety, and the Bronco Sport typically includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring to enhance driver and passenger security.
The latest price of Ford Bronco Sport 2023 in the UAE is around AED 405,000.
Engine
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Displacement
|2700 cc
|Engine Power
|250 HP at 5500 RPM
|Fuel System
|Direct fuel injection
|Torque
|375 Nm at 3000 RPM
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Compression Ratio
|–
|Assembly
|Imported
|Warranty
|–
|Number of Cylinders
|6
|Fuel Grade
|–
|CO2 Emission
|–
|Bore/stroke (mm)
|–
Steering
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.6 m
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Steering Switch
|–
Wheels and tires
|Tire/Tire Size
|285/70/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|PCD
|mm
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|7 Miles/LITER
|Mileage Highway
|9 Miles/LITER
Capacities
|Fuel tank capacity
|60 L
Transmission
|Gearbox
|7-speed
Suspensions
|Suspension
|Front: Short and Long Arms; Rear: Multilink
|City driveability (20–80 kmph)
|–
Performance
|Top Speed
|212 KM/H
|Drive Modes
|Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery
|Parking Sensors
|–
|Acceleration 0-100kmph
|–
|Headlights
|–
|Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
|Yes
Brakes
|Brakes
|Front: Disc Rear: Disc
|Braking (100-0 kmph)
|–
|Braking (80-0 kmph)
|–
Other Information
|Drive Type
|All-wheel drive
|Drive Setup
|Driver right
|Brochure
|–
|Waiting Time (Own)
|–
|Release Date
|30 November -0001
|Category
|Offroad
|Outer door handle finish
|Piano black
|Door Visor
|Multi-Information Combination
|–
|Seats, Armrests, and Door Lining Inserts
|Hi-Grade Leather
|Interior Color
|–
|Insight Door Handles
|–
|AC vent knobs
|–
|Hand Brake Knob
|–
|Antenna
|–
|Inner Lights
|Yes
|Supervision Cluster/Driver Multi Information System
|–
Entertainment and Communication
|Sound System and Speakers
|Front and rear speakers
|USB Charger
|–
|Infotainment/Funtainment System/Audio System
|8.0-inch display, USB and auxiliary cables, speakers
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
