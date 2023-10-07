Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

The Ford Bronco Sport has been making waves in the UAE automotive market with its rugged design and off-road capabilities. As we step into 2023, car enthusiasts and adventurers are eager to learn about the latest pricing details and key specifications of this exciting SUV. In this article, we’ll explore the Ford Bronco Sport’s current pricing in the UAE and delve into its standout features that make it a versatile choice for both on- and off-road adventures.

Key Features

Engine Performance

The Ford Bronco Sport is known for its robust engine options. It typically offers a choice of efficient turbocharged engines that provide ample power for both city driving and off-road adventures. These engines are designed to handle various terrains with ease.

Off-Road Prowess

The Bronco Sport lives up to its name as a versatile off-roader. It comes equipped with advanced 4×4 capabilities, off-road driving modes, and features like a Terrain Management System to tackle challenging terrain conditions confidently.

Interior Comfort

Inside the cabin, the Ford Bronco Sport offers a comfortable and spacious environment. Quality materials and an ergonomic design make it an inviting place for both drivers and passengers, whether for a daily commute or an extended journey.

Tech and Connectivity

Ford is known for its cutting-edge technology, and the Bronco Sport is no exception. It typically features a user-friendly infotainment system with smartphone integration, a touchscreen display, and advanced driver assistance features for safety and convenience.

Cargo Space

For those who value practicality, the Ford Bronco Sport offers ample cargo space with a versatile rear cargo area, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and families.

Safety

Ford prioritizes safety, and the Bronco Sport typically includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring to enhance driver and passenger security.

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 latest price in UAE

The latest price of Ford Bronco Sport 2023 in the UAE is around AED 405,000.

Ford Bronco Sport 2023 key specifications

Engine

Cylinder Configuration In Line Displacement 2700 cc Engine Power 250 HP at 5500 RPM Fuel System Direct fuel injection Torque 375 Nm at 3000 RPM Valve Mechanism DOHC Valves per cylinder 4 Compression Ratio – Assembly Imported Warranty – Number of Cylinders 6 Fuel Grade – CO2 Emission – Bore/stroke (mm) –

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius 5.6 m Steering Type Rack and Pinion Power Assisted Electric power steering Steering Switch –

Wheels and tires

Tire/Tire Size 285/70/R17 Wheel Size 17 in PCD mm Wheel Type Alloy Wheels

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 7 Miles/LITER Mileage Highway 9 Miles/LITER

Capacities

Fuel tank capacity 60 L

Transmission

Gearbox 7-speed

Suspensions

Suspension Front: Short and Long Arms; Rear: Multilink City driveability (20–80 kmph) –

Performance

Top Speed 212 KM/H Drive Modes Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery Parking Sensors – Acceleration 0-100kmph – Headlights – Daytime Running Lights (DRL) Yes

Brakes

Brakes Front: Disc Rear: Disc Braking (100-0 kmph) – Braking (80-0 kmph) –

Other Information

Drive Type All-wheel drive Drive Setup Driver right Brochure – Waiting Time (Own) – Release Date 30 November -0001 Category Offroad Outer door handle finish Piano black Door Visor Multi-Information Combination – Seats, Armrests, and Door Lining Inserts Hi-Grade Leather Interior Color – Insight Door Handles – AC vent knobs – Hand Brake Knob – Antenna – Inner Lights Yes Supervision Cluster/Driver Multi Information System –

Entertainment and Communication

Sound System and Speakers Front and rear speakers USB Charger – Infotainment/Funtainment System/Audio System 8.0-inch display, USB and auxiliary cables, speakers

