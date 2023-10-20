Ford GT latest Price in USA & Features – October 2023

When it comes to supercars, the Ford GT is a name that stands out not only for its iconic legacy but also for its cutting-edge performance and design. In this article, we’ll explore the latest Ford GT price in the USA and delve into its key specifications, providing an insight into the world of American automotive excellence.

Key Features

Engine Power:

At the heart of the Ford GT lies a potent 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that churns out an astonishing 660 horsepower. This powerplant is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering rapid gear shifts and an exhilarating driving experience.

Acceleration:

The Ford GT is not only about raw power but also about agility. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just about 2.9 seconds, making it a force to be reckoned with on the road.

Top Speed:

If you’re seeking high-speed thrills, the Ford GT won’t disappoint. It boasts a top speed of 216 mph, ensuring that it can hold its own on the world’s most demanding racetracks.

Aerodynamics:

The Ford GT’s exterior isn’t just about style; it’s also about optimizing performance. The car’s active rear wing and underbody elements automatically adjust to maximize downforce while minimizing drag, ensuring a perfect balance between speed and stability.

Interior Comfort:

Inside the Ford GT, you’ll find a driver-focused cabin with a digital instrument cluster and a sizable infotainment screen. The materials used are of the highest quality, and the craftsmanship is exceptional, creating a driving experience that combines performance and luxury.

Exclusivity:

What sets the Ford GT apart from many other supercars is its exclusivity. Ford produces a limited number of these vehicles each year, making ownership a coveted status symbol among collectors and automotive aficionados.

Ford GT 2023 latest Price in USA

The latest price of Ford GT 2023 in USA is 1.7 Million USD

