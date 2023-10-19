Forland Safari latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Forland, a renowned player in the automotive industry, has made its highly anticipated debut in Pakistan with the Forland Safari, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) poised to compete head-on with Suzuki’s popular APV.

The Forland Safari comes in two distinct variants, Deluxe and Comfort, aiming to cater to the needs of large families and car rental services, especially those embarking on journeys to the picturesque northern areas of Pakistan.

Variants of Forland Safari

Forland Safari Deluxe Advertisement Forland Safari Comfort

Forland Safari Deluxe

The Forland Safari Deluxe is a masterful creation, boasting dimensions of 4200mm in length, 1680mm in width, and a height of 1965mm. With a wheelbase of 270mm and a ground clearance of 172mm, it provides ample space and a stable ride for passengers, ensuring comfort during long journeys.

Forland Safari Comfort

The Comfort variant maintains the same powertrain and dimensions as the Deluxe, offering flexibility to consumers with varying preferences and needs.

Advertisement

Power and performance

Both the Deluxe and Comfort variants of the Forland Safari are equipped with a robust 1480cc 6-speed, in-line 4-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection. This powerful engine produces 107 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque, delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The 5-speed manual transmission allows drivers to have precise control over their journey, making it engaging and enjoyable.

Engine

Under the hood of the Forland Safari, you’ll find a formidable 1,500-CC 4-cylinder EFI engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox, generating 107 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque, which is comparable to the Suzuki APV. In addition, there is a standard model with a 1,300 CC engine, providing options to suit various preferences and budgets. The manual transmission ensures precise control and an engaging driving experience. Forland claims an impressive fuel consumption of 13–14 km per liter for in-city driving, highlighting its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Features

Deluxe Variant Features

Advertisement

The Deluxe variant comes fully loaded with modern features, such as electronic power steering, adjustable headlamps, air conditioning, rear AC for passenger comfort, and an audio system with a 7-inch touchscreen HD display. Additional amenities include dual-tone paint for an appealing exterior, central locking, reading lamps, Bluetooth connectivity, and front fog lamps, enhancing visibility and safety.

Comfort Variant Features

While maintaining the powertrain and dimensions, the Comfort variant streamlines certain features to cater to a specific consumer segment. It omits rear AC, dual-tone paint, central locking, power windows for the front doors, a 7-inch touchscreen HD display, Bluetooth connectivity, front fog lamps, a reverse camera, and an ABS braking system, providing a more budget-friendly option.

Safety Features

Safety remains a top priority in the Forland Safari, with an array of safety features that include an ABS braking system, seatbelts for all three rows, ISOFIX child safety fittings, tire pressure monitoring, daytime running lights, door open prompts, parking brake warnings, and a high-mounted brake lamp. These measures are meticulously designed to ensure a secure and protected journey for all occupants.

Exterior Design

Advertisement

The Forland Safari boasts a stylish yet understated exterior design with large headlights, a spacious grille, and strategically placed fog lamps in the front fascia. The choice of dual-tone paint adds personality to the MPV, providing a visually appealing look. Vertical headlights aligned with horizontal reflectors on the rear hatch add a distinctive touch, giving the Safari a unique and memorable appearance.

Interior Design

Inside the Forland Safari, you’ll find a well-designed and comfortable cabin with a wood and beige dual-tone dashboard, adding to the aesthetic appeal. This theme extends to the seats, which offer a blend of beige and dark gray tones, creating a cohesive and pleasing ambiance.

The inclusion of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity ensures passengers stay entertained and connected. Moreover, the dual-zone climate control system contributes to an overall comfortable and enjoyable journey.

Booking and Availability

The Forland Safari is available for booking at all authorized dealerships across Pakistan. Prospective buyers can choose from three distinct variants, each catering to different preferences and budget considerations.

Advertisement

Forland Safari Price in Pakistan

Forland Safari Standard: PKR 3.8 million

Forland Safari Comfort: PKR 4.1 million

Forland Safari Deluxe: PKR 4.3 million

Each variant is thoughtfully priced to ensure accessibility for a wide range of consumers. The Comfort variant, priced in the mid-range, strikes a balance between features and affordability, making it an attractive option for many buyers.

Also Read Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 Hyundai Nishat has recently introduced the locally assembled Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid...

Advertisement