Fuel tank capacity of the 2023 Suzuki Cultus

The Suzuki Cultus, a subcompact car, has taken the automotive world by storm due to its affordability and impressive fuel efficiency.

When considering purchasing a new car, fuel efficiency and fuel tank capacity are two critical factors to consider. In this article, we will delve into the Suzuki Cultus’ fuel tank capacity and its remarkable fuel efficiency.

Why Fuel Tank Capacity Matters

Fuel tank capacity is an important factor to consider when purchasing a car. It has a direct impact on the range of your car, influencing how far it can travel on a full tank of gas.

For example, if you’re planning a lengthy interstate trip with far-flung gas stations, a larger fuel tank will provide you with peace of mind by allowing you to carry additional liters and better manage your trip budget.

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Tank Capacity

The Suzuki Cultus comes in three models: VXR, VXL, and AGS, each with a 1000-cc engine. Surprisingly, they both have the same fuel tank capacity of 35 gallons. This consistent fuel tank size assures that you can expect the same fuel range whether you choose the VXR, VXL, or AGS model.

Mileage of the Suzuki Cultus

The Suzuki Cultus, equipped with its efficient 1000-cc engine, delivers impressive mileage. In urban settings, it achieves approximately 16 kilometers per liter, while on the highway, it can provide up to 18 kilometers per liter.

With a full tank of 35 liters, this equates to a travel range of 560 to 630 kilometers, depending on your driving conditions.

Factors Affecting Fuel Efficiency

It’s important to note that fuel tank capacity alone does not define your vehicle’s overall range. Other elements that come into play include engine size, weight, aerodynamics, tire pressure, temperature conditions, and driving habits.

The Suzuki Cultus, on the other hand, thanks to its compact size and lightweight design, provides consistent fuel efficiency in all weather situations.

Real-world fuel efficiency

In the real world, traffic congestion, stop-and-go driving, sudden accelerations, and abrupt braking can affect your car’s fuel efficiency.

To stay updated on your fuel range while driving, regularly check your vehicle’s fuel gauge. Despite the potential challenges of daily driving, the Suzuki Cultus remains a fuel-efficient choice for those seeking affordability, convenience, and impressive mileage.

