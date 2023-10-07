GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 346.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 350. Updated on, 08 October 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 346.5 350

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 277.6 280 Euro 297 300 British Pound 346.5 350 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.3 75 Kuwaiti Dinar 920.53 929.53 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 178.2 180 Omani Riyal 739.41 747.41 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.62 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 757.11 765.11 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.1 39.5 Hong Kong Dollar 36.35 36.7 Danish Krone 39.69 40.09 New Zealand Dollar 166.61 168.61 Singapore Dollar 206 208 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 311.36 313.86 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.