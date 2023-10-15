GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 16 Oct 2023

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 344 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 347.5. Updated on, 16 October 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 344 347.5

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 275.7 277.8 Euro 290 292.5 British Pound 344 347.5 UAE Dirham 75.25 76 Saudi Riyal 73 73.7 Kuwaiti Dinar 903.29 912.29 Canadian Dollar 201 203 Australian Dollar 175.25 177 Omani Riyal 725.82 733.82 Japanese Yen 1.4 1.47 Malaysian Ringgit 59.23 59.83 Qatari Riyal 76.98 77.68 Bahrain Dinar 743.21 751.21 Thai Bhat 7.66 7.81 Chinese Yuan 38.29 38.69 Hong Kong Dollar 35.72 36.07 Danish Krone 39.54 39.94 New Zealand Dollar 166.04 168.04 Singapore Dollar 199 201 Norwegians Krone 25.95 26.25 Swedish Krona 25.8 26.1 Swiss Franc 308.26 310.76 Indian Rupee 3.37 3.48 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.