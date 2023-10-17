GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 Oct 2023

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 341.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 345. Updated on, 18 October 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today341.6345

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar276.5278.5
Euro292.1295
British Pound341.6345
UAE Dirham75.576.25
Saudi Riyal7373.7
Kuwaiti Dinar900.12909.12
Canadian Dollar201203
Australian Dollar174.25176
Omani Riyal723.13731.13
Japanese Yen1.41.47
Malaysian Ringgit59.0859.68
Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
Bahrain Dinar740.5748.5
Thai Bhat7.687.83
Chinese Yuan38.2538.65
Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
Danish Krone39.3639.76
New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
Singapore Dollar199201
Norwegians Krone25.4225.72
Swedish Krona25.4725.77
Swiss Franc309.09311.59
Indian Rupee3.353.46

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
