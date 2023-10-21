GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 22 Oct 2023

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 342.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 346. Updated on, 22 October 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 342.6 346

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.5 283.2 Euro 295.1 298 British Pound 342.6 346 UAE Dirham 77.75 78.5 Saudi Riyal 74.5 75.3 Kuwaiti Dinar 893.55 902.55 Canadian Dollar 204 206 Australian Dollar 175.15 176.9 Omani Riyal 718.24 726.24 Japanese Yen 1.47 1.54 Malaysian Ringgit 58.29 58.89 Qatari Riyal 76.49 77.19 Bahrain Dinar 735.47 743.47 Thai Bhat 7.68 7.83 Chinese Yuan 37.98 38.38 Hong Kong Dollar 35.61 35.96 Danish Krone 39.03 39.43 New Zealand Dollar 164.88 166.88 Singapore Dollar 200 202 Norwegians Krone 25.28 25.58 Swedish Krona 25.47 25.77 Swiss Franc 307.55 310.05 Indian Rupee 3.35 3.46 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.