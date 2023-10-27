GiGi EV: Pakistan’s Newest Electric Vehicle & Features

In a significant development for the Pakistani automotive market, GuGo Motors has just unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the GiGi EV. As the country’s EV market continues to grow, the GiGi EV has emerged as a promising contender, offering a combination of style, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology that is set to transform the way we think about electric cars.

Performance :

Under the hood, the GiGi EV packs a powerful punch with its electric/battery setup:

Motor Power/Max Torque: 30 kW (40 HP)/100 N.m.

Battery Type/Capacity: Lithium-iron phosphate battery, 16.8 kWh (112 VDC)

Charging Power/Rate: 3.3 kW (4-5 hours for a full charge) 40 km of range per hour

NEDC Range/Max. Speed: Impressive range and a top speed to match

This robust performance ensures that the GiGi EV can hold its own in various driving scenarios, from city commutes to long-distance journeys.

Seamless Driving Experience:

One of the standout features of the GiGi EV is its automatic transmission, which is powered by a permanent magnetic synchronous machine. This innovation ensures a hassle-free journey for both seasoned and new drivers alike, making it an ideal choice for all.

Smooth Ride with Superior Chassis and Suspension

GiGi EV’s well-designed chassis and suspension systems contribute to a smooth and comfortable driving experience. Some key features include:

Driving Type: Rear-wheel drive for optimal control

Wheel: Stylish aluminum alloy wheel (145/60 R13)

Suspension: front MacPherson independent suspension and rear multi-link non-independent suspension for a comfortable ride

Advanced Safety:

Safety is a top priority for the GiGi EV, and it comes equipped with an array of advanced features to keep you protected on the road, including a driver’s seat airbag, power cut protection in collision situations, safety belt warnings, and additional features like ABS, EBD, ESP, and more.

Tech-Savvy and Connected Interior:

The GiGi EV’s interior is designed to enhance your driving experience. It includes:

Sun Visor: Double visor with a make-up mirror for the driver

Steering Wheel: A multifunctional steering wheel for easy control

Climate Control: Enjoy a comfortable ride with efficient climate control.

Tech and Media Marvel:

Stay connected and entertained with the GiGi EV’s advanced tech features:

Electronic Shift/Mode: Choose between Economy and Sport modes for a personalized driving experience.

Infotainment System: A large 8.8-inch MPS display for a tech-savvy ride

A Sustainable Future:

The GiGi EV is not just a car; it’s a step towards a sustainable future. The vehicle offers energy-efficient features, such as on-board AC charging, easy access to charging cables, a charging status display, a power management display for optimizing power usage, and a thoughtful charging port cover open reminder. Smart charging ensures efficiency and innovation, making it even more appealing to eco-conscious drivers.

GuGo Motors’ GiGi EV has indeed brought a new wave of excitement to Pakistan’s EV market. Its blend of performance, safety, and eco-friendliness is poised to reshape the automotive landscape in the country. With the world’s focus shifting towards electric mobility, GiGi EV is set to be a beacon of progress and sustainability in the burgeoning EV industry.

