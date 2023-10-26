Gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs210,000 on Oct 26

KARACHI: Gold Rate in Pakistan on Thursday (Oct 26) is Rs. 210,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 180,041 in the local bullion market.

It is pertinent to mention that gold rates are usually same throughout the country with the difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.