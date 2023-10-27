Gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs211,300/tola on Oct 27

KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan on Friday (Oct 27) stood at Rs. 211,300 per tola, while 10 grams of this precious metal can be obtained for Rs. 181,150 in the local bullion market.

It’s worth noting that gold prices typically remain consistent across the country, with only slight variations of a few hundred rupees in different cities.

Additionally, it’s important to keep in mind that gold prices in Pakistan can change multiple times throughout the day, and this post is regularly updated to reflect those fluctuations.

Globally, the bullion moved down slightly and price was settled at $1,984 per ounce. Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,388 per tola.