Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs 206,800/tola on Oct 17

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat was traded at Rs 206,800 here on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat stands at Rs 177,300 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 206,800
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 206,800
|PKR 189,565
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 177,300
|PKR 162,524
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,730
|PKR 16,252
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
