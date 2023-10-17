Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs 206,800/tola on Oct 17

Articles
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat was traded at Rs 206,800 here on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat stands at Rs 177,300 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 206,800PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 206,800KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 206,800PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 206,800PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 206,800PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 206,800PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 206,800PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 206,800PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 206,800PKR 189,565
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 177,300PKR 162,524
Per Gram GoldPKR 17,730PKR 16,252
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

 

