Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs 206,800/tola on Oct 17

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat was traded at Rs 206,800 here on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat stands at Rs 177,300 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 206,800 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 206,800 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 206,800 PKR 189,565 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 177,300 PKR 162,524 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,730 PKR 16,252

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.