Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 16 October 2023

The current real-time global gold price in Kuwait, along with its equivalent value in Kuwaiti Dinar, serves as a valuable resource for the Kuwaiti gold market, gold enthusiasts, and individuals seeking up-to-date information. This data assists in providing fresh and timely updates for those interested in gold-related investments and activities in Kuwait.
TODAY GOLD RATE IN KUWAIT
Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 16 October 2023
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN KUWAIT
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|KWD 595.33
|$1,926.40
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|KWD 191.40
|$619.34
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|KWD 175.45
|$567.73
|Gold 24K per Tola
|KWD 223.27
|$722.46
|Gold 22K per Tola
|KWD 204.66
|$662.26
