Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 22 October 2023

On October 22, 2022, there was a notable surge in the gold price in Kuwait, with an increase of KWD 517.820 per ounce. In Kuwait, these rates are presented in various units such as 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams. The local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait offer daily real-time rates.

Today’s current global gold rate in Kuwait, along with its equivalent price in Kuwaiti dinar, serves as a valuable resource for the Kuwaiti gold market, gold investors, and individuals seeking the latest updates.

Gold rate today in Kuwait:

Please verify for the latest information regarding the gold price in Kuwait on October 19, 2022. The cost of 24-carat gold per gram experienced a reduction, falling from KWD 17.000 to KWD 16.650 compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold per gram witnessed a decrease, dropping from KWD 16.350 to KWD 16.150 as compared to the previous day

Gold unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 16.650 KWD Total: 17.000 Gram K22 16.150 KWD Total: 16.350 Gram K21 14.540 KWD Total: 14.830 Gram K18 12.470 KWD Total: 12.710 1 gold ounce 517.820 KWD

Gold prices fluctuate regularly in various countries, including Kuwait. Stay informed about the current gold rates in Qatar for today, and access the prices for 18 carat, 20 carat, 21 carat, and 22 carat gold. These rates are presented in Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) and are available in the measurements of 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams. Saudi local gold markets and bullion markets offer daily real-time updates on these rates.